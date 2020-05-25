Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery holds their Memorial Day ceremony

Americans across the nation took out time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day, and people in Central Louisiana followed suit.

This Memorial Day, the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery held a virtual ceremony, due to social distancing guidelines.

"We are here to honor our service members, and remember the sacrifices they made for duty, honor, and country," Brian Everette, the event speaker and army veteran said.

Many people joined the ceremony via Facebook Live and left their gratitude in the comments section.

"You can see I'm emotional," Everette said. "I am third-generation army, but I had some leaders and friends that I lost over the years, and having the opportunity to honor them is very important to me."

Brians says the experience changed the way he looks at the holiday.

"It has a different meaning for me," Everette said. "I am going to be drinking a particular beer today because of a good leader of mine. That's the only beer he would ever drink, and we lost him in [2003]. So, I only drink Budweiser on his day."

A somber day in American history, and a reason why people say they will never forget because in the end, everyone gave some and some gave all.

