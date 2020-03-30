Central mayor asks pastor to please stop holding services for the safety of the public

Central Mayor David Barrow has released a new statement in regards to a pastor who continues to hold services despite Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order.

Pastor Tony Spell at Life Tabernacle in Central has continued to hold services with hundreds of people in attendance despite Gov. Edwards’ order to all Louisianans to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

On Monday, March 30, Mayor Barrow released the following statement about the issue:

“Our police chief is working with parish and state officials to resolve this unfortunate situation in a peaceful manner as soon as possible. In the meantime, both myself and Chief Corcoran have spoken face-to-face with Pastor Spell and asked him to please stop holding large assemblies and use alternate methods to preach to his congregation as other churches are doing. Several other elected and faith-based persons have done the same. We ask that he comply for the safety of his congregation and the general public.“

