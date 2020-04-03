Change in hours for Alexandria VA Urgent Care Clinic

The Alexandria VA Health Care System is changing its Urgent Care Clinic Hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, effective April 6.

Due to so many Veterans sheltering in place and taking advantage of other methods of care and services the VA offers such as telephone or video appointments and secure messaging with their providers, there has been a decrease in those using the UCC during evening hours.

If a need arises at other times, Veterans can utilize in-network urgent care facilities that can be found by clicking here

