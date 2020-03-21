Change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Polk

Friday morning, Fort Polk held a change of responsibility ceremony on Facebook Live as the Command Sergeant Major (CSM) David W. Bass relinquished his responsibilities to CSM Michael C. Henry.

"When I got this position, I didn’t come here to make any friends," CSM Bass said. "Now as we depart this position, for whatever the army has next, I still have no friends. Misty [Bass's wife] and I just have more family."

After CSM Bass left the podium, his replacement CSM Henry delivered his speech accepting his new responsibilities.

"Thank you for this opportunity serve as the JRTC and Fort Polk," CSM Henry said. "I am excited to a part of this diverse and complex organization. Charged with training brigade combat teams for large scale combat operation on decisive action battlefield on near appearing threats with multi-domain capabilities."

