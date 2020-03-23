Changes announced for Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced several changes to its traditional schedule amid the coronavirus concerns.

The civil office will be closed to the public. There is a mail slot in the front door of the building for items to be dropped through. Any questions regarding the Civil Office function (sales tax, property tax, bonds, fines, etc.) should be directed to the Chief Civil Deputy, Tiffani Crain, at 627-2026 or crain@grantso.org. Sales taxes can still be paid through the internet. Traffic tickets and property taxes can also be paid through the internet using their website.

The detective’s building will be closed to the public, except by appointment only. Any issues regarding investigations should be directed to the Chief of Detectives, Brad Sudduth, at 627-2020 or sudduth@grantso.org.

The criminal building will have very limited access. If you have questions regarding records, copies of reports, etc., please direct them to Deputy Lisa Davidson at 627-2009 or davidson@grantso.org.

Any issues with 911 permits, address changes or sex offender registry should be directed to Deputy Eric Carter at 627-2021 or carter@grantso.org.

The detention center will not be open to the public. If you would like to deposit money into the account of an inmate, a kiosk is available in the lobby of the Criminal Building at 220 Cedar Street (brown brick building behind the courthouse). Outside items will not be allowed to be brought into the detention center for the inmates.

