Cherokee Elementary teachers roll through Alexandria for faculty parade

If you were out Friday afternoon in Alexandria around 2 p.m. you may have seen a line of honking cars filled with screaming people. That's because Cherokee Elementary teachers are missing their students.

Source: KALB

So to express themselves, they rolled down the streets of school zoned neighborhoods for a Cherokee Faculty Parade.

Students and parents of all Cherokee tribes waited outside with signs and smiles waiting to see their favorite teacher.

The parade lasted for about an hour but first-grade teachers Katie Chateline and Megan Cox said it was all worth it.

"Our students become a part of our families, and we haven’t seen them in about eight weeks,” Chateline expressed. “We miss them a whole lot, and we just want to see them, and want to let them know that we're still here and we care. We love them."

"I want them to know I care even though I can't see their faces every day,” Cox added. “Every morning...get all those hugs, I still am thinking about them every day, all day. Just to let them know that they're still on my mind and that they do matter to me whether we're together in our classrooms or not."

