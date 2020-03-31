Chevron donates $350,000 to 4 Louisiana organizations to assist with COVID-19 relief

In an effort to assist communities across Southeast Louisiana amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit has committed $350,000, in total, to Bayou Community Foundation, Northshore Community Foundation, Northshore Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank to supply resources to local families and individuals in need.

“COVID-19 has created some very difficult challenges for many across our state, especially our most vulnerable populations,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “We are hopeful that these contributions will help members of our community overcome some of the obstacles they may be facing to take care of everyday needs. We feel very fortunate to partner with these amazing organizations as they support Louisiana residents.”

Chevron has committed $100,000 to both the Northshore Community Foundation and Bayou Community Foundation to issue grants to local nonprofits that are providing critical services. This includes assistance with rent, utilities and everyday essentials.

“We’re grateful for Chevron’s support during this difficult time but also for their consistent effort to meet the needs of our community, no matter the circumstances,” said Susan Bonnett Bourgeois, President and CEO of Northshore Community Foundation. “This donation will make a significant impact on the lives of real people in our community.”

Additionally, since more and more Louisiana residents are relying on food pantries to feed their families, Chevron has committed $100,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank to serve Orleans, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Acadiana and Plaquemines parishes, and $50,000 to Northshore Food Bank to serve St. Tammany Parish.

“In Louisiana, one-in-five households are at risk of hunger. This alarming statistic is significantly amplified by the challenges being faced during this global pandemic, which is hitting our state extremely hard,” said Natalie Jayroe, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “As you can imagine, our team is working around the clock to feed our community, so we’re extremely grateful to Chevron for their support during this trying time.”

For more information on Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit and their efforts to support the community, visit http://www.gomsocialinvestmentreport.com/#sireport/cover.

Copyright 2020 Chevron. All rights reserved.