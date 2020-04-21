Chick-fil-A announces $10.8M COVID-19 community fund

Chick-fil-A will funnel $10.8 million through its franchises to support people impacted by the new coronavirus.

The community relief fund will support food donations, first responders, health care workers and the chain’s employees and their families. (Source: Rainmaker Photos/MediaPunch /IPX)

"Striving to be a supportive, caring and generous neighbor is in our DNA. Our restaurant Operators give back locally in so many ways, and this time is no exception. I’m humbled by the incredible care our restaurant teams have shown – from offering free meals to health care workers to feeding school children in need to writing notes of encouragement for guests," said Chick-fil-A Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Cathy. "They know where the need is in their local community, and our goal for this fund is to support their efforts."

The funds will be made available to 1,800 Chick-fil-A operators through June, a statement from the company said.

