Child care centers remain open while schools are closed

Even with schools remaining closed, a number of child care centers in Cenla and around the state are still open and operating.

Child care centers were not included in the proclamation issued by Governor John Bel Edwards on March 13 that closed schools due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, these centers are continuing their daily operations with added safety measures and precautions. These added measures include frequent hand washing by children and staff, limiting child grouping to fewer than 10 and frequent environmental cleaning.

Along with that, children and staff members are required to have their temperature checked before entering buildings. And the number of visitors in the building should be monitored and minimized. Parents are also encouraged to not take their children to a child care center if they don't have to.

Although child care centers aren't required to close at this time, owners and directors can make decisions based on certain needs when it comes to remaining open or not. They are not required to contact local public health units to authorize a closure, but they're being asked to do so when it comes to making that decision so they can receive consultation if needed.

The Louisiana Department of Education is continuing to closely monitor COVID-19 and provide ongoing updates. The LDOE has created a page on its website dedicated to focusing on preventing and responding to the current pandemic in schools and early learning centers around the state.

