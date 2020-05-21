Childcare facilities re-open, implement specific safety measures to protect children

Daycares that have been closed are starting to open back up as parents go back to work.

“We’re happy and love them, and we’re so excited to see them and we’re so excited to be back,” said Leeann Price with Foundations Christian Learning Center.

But with a building full of kids, extra measures are put into place to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The Department of Education has just been wonderful with all that – very specific you know on what is required and then also suggestions,” said Price.

Childcare facilities are implementing very specific measures.

“We take one parent and the child at a time where we’ll sign the child in,” explained Angel Thomasee, owner of Covenant Learning Center. “We will take their temperature.”

“We ask also for the children to bring an extra pair of shoes so that we can eliminate some of those germs coming in on the bottom of the shoes.”

At Cornerstone and Foundations, when it comes to the health of their children, they aren’t taking any risks.

“We’re actually moving all of our rooms around in the daycare,” said Beth Fee, director of Cornerstone Learning Center. “Instead of having two rooms on this side, we split it into four. During nap time they sleep as far away as possible and they sleep head to toe.”

Price said that before each child enters the building, the staff has to make sure the child is free of any symptoms.

“We’re asking these questions…about illness,” said Price. “If you’ve given your child fever-reducing medication, shortness of breath…no parents are coming in the center so we drop off right at the door.”

During a time like this that might be hard for children to grasp, owners and directors are going the extra mile to make sure their kids are comfortable.

“We’ve also come up with a theme for the children," said Thomasee. “They figured it was a party when they arrived on Monday morning. But it’s a rainbow theme, and it’s ‘Cornerstone Strong,’ because we do stand together in this.”

