Childhood tragedies push Tioga senior towards success

After losing her father from suicide, and watching her mother through drug abuse, La’Jame’ia Walker, a Tioga High School graduate, continued to stay focused on a different life than she knew.

"I’ve had some pretty difficult circumstances but during my circumstances and my childhood, I've learned and I've gained a lot of strength and a lot of willpower,” Walker explained.

From talking to Walker, you wouldn’t imagine the things she's been through.

At a very young age, the 19-year-old and her mother, Latricia Wilson, was held hostage by her father.

"He put the gun to my head, her head, my head, her head, and he shot himself in the head," Wilson said.

So, Walker never really knew her father and unfortunately was estranged from her mother.

"I coped and dealt with it through drugs," Wilson said.

Wilson suffered from drug abuse for 12 years, but fought a good fight for her children and is proud to say she’s been sober for 8 years.

It was a rough journey for Walker and her siblings but she seemed to find her strength through the pain.

“Life is very hard,” Walker said. “But the thing that I love about it, you learn so much and it builds you up. You know I love it because I'm so ready to see what that future woman is going to be."

Walker is focused on success. She plans to continue her education and join the Army.

And she gives all the credit to those who were there for her when she needed them most.

"Thank everyone who supported me through my journey and who always was there to pick me up when I couldn't seem to pick myself up and find the courage to do something."

