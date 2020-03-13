Pandemic increasingly takes over daily lives, roils markets

The coronavirus pandemic has taken over daily lives around the globe, overwhelming hospitals, shuttering schools and offices, halting U.S. presidential campaign rallies and world sports while increasing fears about the financial toll.

Workers wearing protective face masks pack food orders for customers outside a restaurant only offering take-out business to prevent people gathering following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Amid fears about where the next outbreak of a fast-spreading new virus would appear, infections and deaths continued to rise across the globe Sunday, emptying streets of tourists and workers, shaking economies and rewriting the realities of daily life. (Source: AP Photo/Andy Wong)

The intensifying spread of COVID-19 beyond Asia has dashed hopes about a quick containment, even with travel and social events curbed drastically.

Asian markets were sinking further, after U.S. stocks had their greatest losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987 and bad European results.

The U.S. Congress and Trump administration neared an agreement on a sweeping aid package with sick pay and other resources to help calm Americans and financial markets.

China says it wants to offer virus assistance

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told the U.N. that his nation wants to conduct joint research on drugs and vaccines and offer “as much assistance as it can" to countries where the novel coronavirus is spreading.

State media reported Friday that Xi told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by phone that economic and daily life are gradually returning to normal in China thanks to “arduous endeavors" at prevention and control.

Xi was quoted as saying: “The Chinese people will definitely prevail over the COVID-19 epidemic and will also definitely realize its intended targets for economic and social development."

He was also quoted as saying that the Chinese people's “hard work has won precious time for and made important contributions to other countries' epidemic prevention and control."

China, where the virus was first discovered, recorded just eight new infections on Friday.

