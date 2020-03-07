10 dead, 23 missing as hotel in China coronavirus fight collapses

At least 10 people were killed and another 23 remain missing after a hotel being used in China’s coronavirus fight suddenly collapsed.

News reports say a hotel in southeastern China being used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients has collapsed, trapping some 70 people. (Source: CNN)

Authorities said Sunday that 71 people had been trapped following the collapse of the building in the city of Quanzhou the previous evening.

Firefighters working through the night and into the next day rescued 38 people.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

State media said the hotel collapsed in a matter of seconds about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Photos on news websites showed rescue workers with flashlights climbing over the debris and bringing people out.

The hotel was housing people who had come from areas hit hard by the epidemic. All of them had tested negative.

Chinese cities are isolating people from hard-hit areas for 14 days. The country has confirmed more than 80,000 cases of the virus.

