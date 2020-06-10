Christopher Columbus statue torn down, thrown in lake by protesters in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The Christopher Columbus statue was torn down by protesters in downtown Richmond Tuesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Byrd Park following a peaceful demonstration outside of the statue in honor of indigenous people.

Shortly afterward, the statue was ripped from its foundation, spray painted, then set on fire. After that, the statue ended up in the lake.

At the height of the destruction, agitators attacked an NBC 12 photographer, demanding he leave the scene.

A small crowd of people waved boards in the photographer’s face, grabbed him and attacked his camera.

He was able to return to work after the incident.

