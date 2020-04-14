Christus Community Clinic, number of patients they're treating going down

As COVID-19 continues to spread in communities across the world, more and more people are receiving life-saving medical care.

Source: KALB

Although, health officials at the Christus Community Clinic in Alexandria say the number of urgent care patients they're treating is actually going down.

Family Nurse Practitioner Dr. Cynthia Roberts tells us the urgent care facility is not encouraging patients to come in person unless there is an immediate need or emergency.

For already existing patients, health experts are communicating with them through telemedicine so they don't have to show up to the clinic in person.

If there is an immediate need such as an acute illness that needs treatment or if you believe you have COVID-19, you can get tested and treated at the clinic.

Upon entering, patients and visitors are screened for COVID-19 and encouraged to wash their hands.

For anyone who presents COVID-19 symptoms, they will be given a mask immediately and isolated away from the general public.

For that reason, Roberts says you shouldn't have to worry about being infected by entering into the clinic, and she encourages everyone with an emergency to get the treatment they need.

“I strongly advise that if you feel you are having chest pains, any respiratory symptoms, if there’s an acute emergency, please don’t wait, seek care," said Roberts. "You can come in our clinic or go to the emergency room. Do not put off what you feel is an emergency. We are screening here. We will take care of you if you feel that you have some COVID-19 symptoms.”

As of Thursday, the clinic has treated over ten people with COVID-19.

It takes anywhere from three to five days to receive your results if you are tested for the novel coronavirus.

If you have questions about COVID-19, contact the Louisiana Network by dialing 211, or by texting the keyword LA COVID to 898-211.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.