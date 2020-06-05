Cities prepare for Tropical Storm Cristobal, sandbags available

Both the City of Alexandria and the City of Pineville are preparing for Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Sandbags are available at 5 sites in Alexandria. (KALB)

The storm is expected to make its way through the Cenla area Sunday evening and Monday. The area is expecting heavy rain that could lead to the possibility of flooding. City of Alexandria Chief of Staff, Susan Broussard, says crews have been going around the city clearing anything that could cause drainage problems. Pineville's Chief of Staff, Rich Dupree, says the Public Works Department is keeping an eye on areas that are known to flood and they're ready to respond to flood activity.

Five sandbag distribution sites have been set up in Alexandria. Pineville says they'll have sandbags ready when or if they're needed, but they aren't activating distribution sites just yet.

Shovels and bags will be provided on-site. The sandbagging locations are for Alexandria residents only. Those who get sandbags must prove residency with a driver's license or utility bill.

Here's Saturday's schedule and locations for sandbags in Alexandria:

City Compound (2021 Industrial Park Rd.)

-Elderly/Infirm only

-9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Johnny Downs Sports Complex (250 Vandenburg Dr.)

-8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bringhurst Park (1 Babe Ruth Dr.)

-8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cheatham Park (2956 Jones Ave.)

-8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9-1-1 Center (4216 Ellis St.)

-8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

