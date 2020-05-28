City of Alexandria, LSUA sign Interagency Agreement

Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall and Louisiana State University of Alexandria Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil signed an Interagency Agreement between the City of Alexandria and LSUA in a signing ceremony on the steps of Alexandria City Hall at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

“We are extremely pleased to renew our strong partnership with the City of Alexandria,” Coreil said. “The City and LSUA are jointly committed to improving quality of life for everyone through culturally rich art exhibits presented by the Alexandria Museum of Art (AMoA). Additionally, our joint commitment to helping students achieve their higher education goals and enter the workforce right here in central Louisiana could not be accomplished without the strong collaboration and the outstanding support we receive from Mayor Jeff Hall, the Alexandria City Council and entire staff from the City.”

Interagency agreements make it easier for governmental agencies to work together and facilitate cooperative planning efforts, resource sharing and other initiatives where the two agencies wish to work together.

“LSUA is a vital educational partner for the City of Alexandria and all of central Louisiana,” Hall said. “We have been working together for a number of years, with LSUA operating the Alexandria Museum of Art and the A.C Buchanan Allied Health Building downtown. This agreement will continue those activities while expanding opportunities for the City and the school to work together on other projects to our mutual benefit.”

Under the terms of the new agreement, LSUA will continue to operate the Alexandria Museum of Art and provide consulting and other services to the City related to the arts and education and will be actively cooperating and co-sponsoring events, projects and initiatives through the museum. In exchange, the City will continue to provide utilities and parking to the Alexandria Museum of Art on adjoining City-owned property.

In addition, LSUA will actively seek to host annual Red River Conference athletic tournaments in Alexandria, particularly in basketball and softball, create and promote a senior college day/college prep day/college readiness day within Alexandria to prepare students for the college application process and the procedure for obtaining financial aid, provide 10 computers for use by students at the Youth and Teen Center, and host free youth day camps in basketball, tennis, soccer, baseball and softball.

In exchange, the City agrees to provide facilities and utilities to host the events and aid in promotional efforts.

“This agreement is definitely a win-win situation for Alexandria and LSUA,” Hall said. “The services Dr. Coreil and the staff at LSUA provide students enriches the quality of life throughout central Louisiana. They are vital partners providing high-quality academic programs, promoting research and aiding in our overall economic development efforts. We are pleased to take this step to expand and strengthen our relationship and mutual commitment to the betterment of central Louisiana.”

