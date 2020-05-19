City of Alexandria observes Memorial Day holiday

All City of Alexandria office buildings, including the Utility Customer Service building, City Hall, the Public Safety Complex, the Alexandria Zoo, the Animal Shelter and other departments will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

ATRANS bus service, however, will be open during normal operating hours.

The Sanitation Department Memorial Day week schedule will be as follows:

· Monday, May 25 – closed

· Tuesday, May 26 – Monday’s pickup

· Wednesday, May 27 – Tuesday’s pickup

· Thursday, May 28 – regular pickup

· Friday, May 29 – regular pickup

The City Administration wishes everyone a safe and blessed Memorial Day. Remember that many men and women sacrificed their lives for our liberty.

