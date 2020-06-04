City of Alexandria announces plans for Phase 2 reopening

Governor John Bel Edwards has announced the state will move to Phase 2 of the COVID-19 reopening process starting Friday.

Businesses in Alexandria are encouraged to follow the state guidelines, which typically call for no more than 50 percent occupancy of business areas.

“With Phase 2 we are beginning a phased-in reopening of City facilities designed to ensure we maintain the health and safety of our employees as well as those who visit our City buildings,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall.

Starting Monday, June 8, the lobby of the Public Safety Complex will reopen to the public as will the lobby of City Hall. The lobby of the Customer Service Building at 625 Murray Street has already reopened with safety requirements in place, including temperature screening and limited numbers of people admitted at one time. Customers are asked to continue to use the drive-thru lanes, the dropbox, or pay by mail or online to make utility payments to limit traffic in the lobby.

Visitors to the Public Safety Building are asked to wear a face mask and follow social distancing spacing guidelines as marked. Access will be limited to four customers at a time, and only those individuals who need to enter to conduct business will be allowed in while others in their party wait outside. Fingerprinting services for the public remain suspended until further notice.

The Alexandria Zoo will reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 17. The city’s two golf courses, Links on the Bayou and Bringhurst Par-3 course, reopened as part of Phase 1 and remain open with safety guidelines in place. In addition, the city tennis courts and dog park will reopen Monday with social distancing recommendations in place.

Other public facilities, including community centers, the animal shelter, Convention Hall, the Youth and Teen Center and the gym at Frank O. Hunter Park remain closed at this time. Officials are working to reopen those facilities in early July, which is expected to be in Phase 3 of the reopening plan. While walking and bike trails at city parks are open, playground equipment, basketball courts and splash pads remain closed at this time.

“Right now we are opening what we can safely and continuing to plan toward additional openings in Phase 3,” Hall said. “Our residents have been extremely patient and respectful during this health emergency. We are seeing our city come back to life, and we are all so grateful.”

DETAILED PLANS:

The City of Alexandria continues to follow its detailed reopening plan that aligns with the phased approach of Gov. John Bel Edward’s statewide plan as well as the national guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration and public health officials. The primary factors driving each phase include:

· Maintain the health and safety of the community and workers, and protect vulnerable populations.

· Continue to offer public services to citizens where compliance with CDC, state, and local guidelines can be achieved.

· All City of Alexandria departments and facilities are prepared to adjust, including returning to a remote work environment and closing features and facilities as changes in the situation may necessitate.

Specific reopening measures during Phase 2 include:

Overall

· Only facilities able to comply with CDC, state, and local guidelines will be opened to the public with modified operations in accordance with those guidelines.

· For open businesses, capacity generally limited to 50 percent allowing for physical distancing in all facilities for Phase 2.

City facility specifics

· Signs promoting physical distancing and hygiene remain placed throughout City buildings and parks to remind and encourage the public of the ongoing need for preventive measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

· Employees remain required to practice good hygiene (washing hands regularly, wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), etc.); maintain physical distance from others; and self-quarantine if showing symptoms.

· Teleworking remains an option as needed.

· Where applicable, employees may continue to work in phased shifts to minimize interaction.

· Managers continue to consider special accommodations for personnel who are members of vulnerable populations.

· When possible, meetings with the public should be held remotely using technology.

· All employees are encouraged to have work-related discussions via remote mediums where possible.

· Employees continue to be required to wear masks or cloth face coverings when being near or interacting with others.

· Gatherings of 25 or more in confined areas are prohibited.

· Sanitation protocols have been developed in accordance with the CDC’s Reopening Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting Public Spaces, Workplaces, Businesses, Schools, and Homes published April 28, 2020, and departments will comply with protocols specific to their areas.

· Janitorial services and cleaning of frequently touched surfaces will be increased.

· Hand sanitizer has been and will continue to be placed throughout facilities for public use.

· City offices and buildings – City Hall and the Public Safety Complex reopen with limited access and safety restrictions in place. Utility Customer Service and Consolidated Complex buildings open with limited access and safety restrictions in place. Community Centers, meeting facilities and animal shelter remain closed.

· City playgrounds, basketball courts, splash pads and pavilions – Remain closed.

· City tennis courts – Opens Monday, June 8, with social distancing precautions in place.

· City dog park – Opens Monday, June 8, with social distancing precautions in place.

· City walking trails – Open, social distancing precautions in place.

· City golf courses – Open, public must wear masks, must follow safety guidelines.

· Bars – Open at 25 percent capacity with the exception of bars that have food licenses which can have 50 percent capacity.

· Barbershops – Open at a reduced 50 percent capacity; public-facing workers must wear masks.

· Beauty salons – Open at a reduced 50 percent capacity; public-facing workers must wear masks.

· Concert and performing arts venues – Remain closed for concerts and live entertainment; limited availability to host meetings or exhibitions with safety guidelines.

· Grocery stores – Open, public-facing workers must wear masks.

· Gyms – Open at a reduced 50 percent capacity; public-facing workers must wear masks.

· Malls – May reopen with approval by State Fire Marshal for site reopening plan. Stores limited to 50 percent capacity; food courts to follow same guidelines as restaurants; children’s play areas to remain closed.

· Massage parlors – Open at a reduced 50 percent capacity; public-facing workers must wear masks.

· Museums – Open at a reduced 50 percent capacity; public-facing workers must wear masks.

· Nail salons – Open at a reduced 50 percent capacity; public-facing workers must wear masks.

· Pharmacies – Open, public-facing workers must wear masks.

· Randolph Riverfront Center – Remains closed.

· Restaurants – Open, customers can eat outdoors on patios; to-go orders continue; dine-in services with modifications of 50 percent capacity to allow for spacing; public-facing workers must wear masks.

· Nonessential businesses – Open with some exceptions; public-facing workers must wear masks; no more than 50 percent of capacity in the store at a time.

· Spas – Open at a reduced 50 percent capacity; public-facing workers must wear masks.

· State Office Buildings – Open at a reduced 50 percent capacity; public-facing workers must wear masks.

· Tattoo parlors – Open at a reduced 50 percent capacity; public-facing workers must wear masks.

· Movie Theaters – Open at a reduced 50 percent capacity; public-facing workers must wear masks.

· Worship services – Open at a reduced 50 percent capacity with social distancing guidelines in place.

· Zoos – Alexandria Zoo will reopen June 17.

