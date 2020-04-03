City of Alexandria lists Good Friday schedule

All City of Alexandria office buildings, including the Utility Customer Service building, City Hall, the Public Safety Complex, the Alexandria Zoo, the Animal Shelter and other departments, are currently closed to the public as part of efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The City will also close the drive-thru windows at the Customer Service Building and some other services as well on April 10 in observance of Good Friday.

ATRANS bus service, however, will be open during normal operating hours.

The Sanitation schedule for the Good Friday holiday week will run as follows:

Monday, April 6 – regular pickup

Tuesday, April 7 – regular pickup

Wednesday, April 8 – Thursday’s pickup

Thursday, April 9 – Friday’s pickup

Friday, April 10 – closed

Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall asks everyone to please abide by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ shelter-in-place order and wishes all to stay safe, stay healthy and have a blessed and peaceful weekend.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.