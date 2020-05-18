City of Alexandria postponing summer camp, recreational activities

Due to ongoing public health and safety concerns related to minimizing public interaction to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the City of Alexandria will not hold its traditional summer camp activities this year.

Youth Programs Coordinator Sakena Cannon said all traditional summer camp activities, as well as Rec2Mobile events that were scheduled for June, have been canceled. In-person activities at the city’s youth facilities as well as city parks could possibly resume in July, depending on the guidance of public health officials.

“The health and safety of our participants is our primary concern,” Cannon said. “While we can’t get together in-person at this time, we are working to create a variety of safe alternative educational, recreational, art and social activities for the summer and we plan to announce those soon.”

Residents should watch the city’s website at www.cityofalexandriala.com or the Alexandria City Government Page on Facebook for updates.

