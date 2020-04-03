City of Natchitoches informs customers of changes to making utility payments

The City of Natchitoches has announced that during the pandemic of COVID-19, city buildings are restricted to access from the public, including the Utility Service Center where customers make utility payments.

Although the lobby of the Utility Service Center remains closed to the public, employees are still available to assist in collecting payments, new service connections, disconnections, and transfers.

The first two lanes of the drive thru are open for utility payments. The third lane of the drive thru is set up to assist those customers needing new service connection, disconnection or a transfer.

For faster service during this time, utility payments can be made in the following ways:

· Credit card payments can be made via telephone (VISA and MasterCard ONLY)

· Check payments can be put in the drop box located in the last drive thru lane

The City also offers online bill pay for utility customers 24/7. To sign up for online bill pay, click here

For further information or questions regarding utility payments, please contact the Utility Service Center at (318)357-3830.

Copyright 2020 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.