Class action lawsuit filed over COVID-19 positive prisoners being brought to Angola

The Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) is housing detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 across the state at Camp J, a former solitary confinement wing at Louisiana State Penitentiary (Angola) that was shuttered in 2018 due to safety concerns.

It’s an isolated building about a mile away from the closest facility housing non-positive inmates.

Two advocacy groups filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday, April 14, asking a judge to force DOC to stop doing so.

The lawsuit tells the stories of several individuals allegedly brought to Camp J.

That includes a man brought to Camp J from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after testing positive for the virus.

“At Camp J he is being housed in an open dorm with approximately 39 other people. There is no physical isolation from the other patients,” states the lawsuit. “A lot of people are coughing and there are some patients hooked up to IVs or oxygen masks. There are two nurses who check on him once or twice a day.”

The lawsuit says another detainee was, “desperate not to return there because of the terrible conditions and the lack of access to medical treatment.”

It goes on to reference an ongoing federal dispute that includes a line from a judge stating, "medical care at Angola State Penitentiary is unconstitutional in some respects.”

It also criticizes DOC officials for planning to rely on nearby hospitals in West Feliciana Parish for severe cases.

The lawsuit states there are only two available ambulances and the hospitals that are equipped to handle COVID-19 patients are at least an hour away in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

“If the DOC is permitted to carry out this LSP transfer plan, it will likely result in the death of dozens—if not hundreds or thousands—of people,” the lawsuit states.

Mercedes Montagnes, Executive Director of the Promise of Justice Initiative, one of the groups that filed the lawsuit, questioned the logic behind moving sick prisoners from around the state to a single location.

She claims Camp J has “no ventilators, no doctors, and [is] a long way from adequate hospitals.”

Lisa Graybill, Deputy Legal Director for the Southern Poverty Law Firm, the other group that filed the lawsuit, said DOC seemed “far too willing" to ignore its responsibility to protect detainees.

DOC officials previously claimed they’re only taking infected detainees from facilities that don’t have the resources to isolate or treat them.

The agency claims that means a majority of detainees won’t need to be moved to Camp J.

The detainees who are brought to Camp J must not show “severe” symptoms from the infection, according to DOC officials.

Detainees showing severe symptoms will be taken to an outside hospital instead, DOC officials said.

DOC also announced it is compiling a list of detainees jailed for a non-violent and non-sex crime who are within six months of their release date.

Those detainees may be eligible for a medical furlough to help DOC lower its population of detainees.

That list is being presented to a panel will review the detainee’s situation and make a decision.

The following details about qualification for furlough were released by DOC:

Group 1 includes inmates currently housed in state prison facilities with pre-existing medical conditions that meet the following criteria:

Serving sentences for nonviolent/non-sex offenses.

Are currently within six months of their release date.

Have housing or residence ready to receive them.

Group 2 includes offenders who are mostly housed in local jails and meet the following criteria:

Serving sentences for nonviolent/non-sex offenses

Are currently within six months of their release date and have served at least six months.

Have housing or residence ready to receive them.

Probation and Parole may cancel an inmate’s temporary furlough at any time for any violation of conditions placed upon them and bring them back into custody to serve the remainder of time left until their release date:

If an inmate’s temporary furlough status is canceled, he or she will be brought back into a DOC facility or will be placed in local facility.

DOC will track statistical data on the incidence of furlough violations by participating inmates. Violations shall include the commission of new offenses, as well as any transgressions that result in disciplinary action or removal from the program.

Advocates for detainees in the state say it’s still not enough.

In addition to La. state prisons, the Southern Poverty Law Firm is aiming to file a nationwide class action lawsuit against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to free “medically vulnerable” immigrant detainees.

