Cleco advises customers to prepare for severe weather

Severe weather is expected to sweep across Cleco’s service territory beginning tomorrow afternoon through Sunday, and Cleco is advising customers to prepare.

“The weather forecast calls for severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong and damaging wind gusts, lightning and tornadoes,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Cleco is preparing, and we want our customers to do the same by taking the necessary precautions to help keep their families safe.”

Cleco crews, along with contractor crews, are on stand-by, prepared to respond to possible weather-related power outages.

Below are some storm preparation tips:

· Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

· Clear patio furniture and other objects that could move in high winds and cause damage or injury.

· Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

· Do not connect portable generators to your home’s electrical wiring and never operate in an enclosed space like a garage.

· If water is getting close to your home or business, turn off individual breakers and then turn off the electricity at the main breaker.

· Text “REG” from your cell phone to 25326 (Cleco) or create a “MyAccount” at www.cleco.com to set up and manage outage notifications.

· Call 911 and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation involving electricity.

Copyright 2020 Cleco. All rights reserved.