Cleco asks customers to stay at least six feet away from crews

Cleco is asking customers and the general public to practice social distancing with its field crews.

“While some Cleco employees are working remotely from home due to the coronavirus, other employees critical to operations continue to work as usual in order to provide Cleco customers with safe, reliable power,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Our line mechanics are among the employees critical to our operations both in emergency and non-emergency situations. To protect our customers and line mechanics, we are asking customers to stay at least six feet away as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

While Cleco has temporarily suspended service disconnects until further notice to assist customers during the pandemic, work related to the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity must continue. Additionally, operationally critical employees have to respond to emergency calls.

Utilities are among the industries identified as critical infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and have an obligation to continue working, safely.

Some measures being taken by the company in response to the coronavirus include:

• Cleco has temporarily suspended late fees and disconnects. However, customers who wish to pay their bill can use Cleco’s self-service payment options listed on www.cleco.com. Our customer service representatives continue to be available by calling 1-800-622-6537.

• All Cleco office locations, including the company’s corporate headquarters in Pineville, are closed to the public.

• All non-operationally critical employees are working remotely from home.

• All operationally critical employees are practicing various hygiene and social distancing guidelines in their daily work practices.

• Employees of business partners who deliver goods to Cleco or perform services at Cleco sites are required to practice proper hygiene and social distancing.

• All non-critical travel for Cleco business is prohibited and air travel banned.

• No in-person gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed.

• All company meetings are being held virtually or via phone.

“In addition to social distancing, customers should always maintain a safe distance away from electrical equipment which includes downed power lines,” said Lass.

For more information on Cleco’s response to the coronavirus, including scam awareness tips and ways to conserve energy, visit www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

Copyright 2020 Cleco. All rights reserved.