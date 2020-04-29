Cleco crews working to restore power following severe thunderstorms

Severe thunderstorms moved through Cleco’s service territory early Wednesday morning causing power outages to nearly 20,000 customers.

As of 10:30 a.m., Cleco has restored power to over 10,000 customers and approximately 8,162 customers are still without power.

The severe storms impacted many of the parishes Cleco serves with Grant and Rapides being the hardest hit.

“Cleco crews are working hard to restore power to all those impacted by these severe thunderstorms, and we are getting some contractor crews to assist us,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Crews also are working to clear debris and pick up electrical power lines and poles knocked down by the damaging winds.”

Cleco reminds customers to be aware of possible downed power lines. Stay away from low-hanging or downed power lines and do not touch anything touching a downed power line. Call Cleco and 911 to report an unsafe situation with electricity. For additional safety tips, please visit www.cleco.com. Follow Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower for the latest updates.

