Cleco officers appointed to advisory committees to restart Louisiana's economy

Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power LLC, a regulated electric utility of Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC, was recently appointed to serve on Resilient Louisiana, a state commission designed to help guide the restart of the state’s economy.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced creation of the Resilient Louisiana Commission on April 16 in response to the impact of COVID-19.

Under the commission, there will be several task forces working on specific sectors of Louisiana’s economy such as economic development, health care and human services, manufacturing and others. Each task force will make recommendations to the commission. Hilton will lead the task force on energy. He attended the commission’s first meeting last week with other appointed executives from various businesses throughout the state. “It’s an honor to be asked to serve and represent Cleco, our customers and the energy sector as we begin this important process of getting our economy up and running again in a way that protects all of us,” said Hilton. “I look forward to collaborating with other business leaders who represent the best interest of our state and residents.”

Also, Eric Schouest, vice president of governmental affairs for Cleco Power LLC, a regulated electric utility of Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC, was recently appointed to the Louisiana Legislative Advisory Task Force on economic recovery.

On April 17, Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder announced the creation of a private-sector task force to advise the Louisiana Legislature on reopening the state’s economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task force will consist of representatives from a wide range of business sectors, including oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing, automotive, banking, hospitality, food and beverage, trucking, construction and medical.

Members are responsible for developing comprehensive policy, legislative and regulatory recommendations to immediately re-start the economy and invest in the long-term recovery of households, workers and businesses.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve our state during these unprecedented times,” said Schouest. “I look forward to working with this entire legislative body to develop solutions for the protection, safety and economic well-being of all Louisiana residents.”

The task force is being chaired by nationally recognized tax policy expert Jason DeCuir. The team had its first virtual meeting Thursday, April 23.

