Cleco restores power to all customers affected by Tropical Storm Cristobal

Cleco has restored power to all customers who lost service due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The storm, which made landfall in southeast Louisiana Sunday afternoon, caused power outages in Cleco’s service territory along the Northshore affecting approximately 9,000 customers in St. Tammany and Washington parishes.

“While we restored power to nearly 90 percent of these customers on Sunday, the storm continued to cause power outages as weather bands moved across the area throughout the night,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Our crews battled heavy rainfall and wind gusts, and today, we were able to safely restore service to all customers who could receive power.”

A few customers remain without power due to flooding which prohibits Cleco from restoring power until floodwaters recede.

In addition to Cleco personnel, the company brought in 500 line mechanics and over 200 vegetation specialists, including off-road and high water equipment, to help with restoration efforts.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience, and we are proud of our storm team for working quickly and safely,” said Lass.

For Cleco news, click here or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower. .

Copyright 2020 Cleco. All rights reserved.