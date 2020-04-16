Cleco to celebrate frontline workers who keep the lights on

This Saturday, April 18, Cleco will celebrate National Line Mechanic Appreciation Day by honoring its line mechanics with words of thanks and invites customers to participate by posting on the company’s Facebook page @ClecoPower.

“These men and women deserve our gratitude every day. They also are among the many frontline heroes working during this COVID-19 pandemic. Their commitment to keeping the lights on supports other critical industries and protects public health and safety,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “We’re asking our communities to please join us in recognizing our crews by recording a video or writing a note of thanks.”

Cleco’s 168 line mechanics are responsible for keeping electricity flowing for 288,000 customers, maintaining 12,000 miles of distribution lines and 1,300 miles of transmission lines across Louisiana and restoring power after a storm.

“Our crews often work long hours in sometimes hazardous conditions and sacrifice time with their families to keep the lights on for our customers,” said Hilton. “At the same time, the dedication of Cleco line mechanics extends outside Louisiana, as crews are often called away from their families for days, weeks or even months to help neighboring utilities restore power to their customers following severe weather events.”

This year, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) presented Cleco Power with the association’s Emergency Recovery Award for its outstanding power restoration efforts after Hurricane Barry hit the state last year. It is the company’s fifth storm recovery award since the program began in 1998. Beyond Louisiana borders, Cleco crews have received seven EEI Emergency Assistance Awards for their outstanding response in assisting other electric companies with power restoration following a severe weather event or natural disaster.

Visit Cleco’s Facebook page @ClecoPower to share a word of thanks to its line crews for their dedication to providing safe, reliable power.

