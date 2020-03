The Grant Parish Sheriff's Department is assisting Colfax Police department in an investigation following a shooting that happened on Hud Loop Sunday afternoon.

According to GPSO's Sheriff Steven McCain, a man was shot in the shoulder and back end. McCain said the gun shot wounds does not appear to be life threatening.

Suspect information is not available.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.