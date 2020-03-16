Commanding General at Fort Polk speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic

As COVID-19 continues to sweep the nation, it's also taking a toll on the military. On Monday morning at Fort Polk, Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank held a press conference via Facebook Live to address the pandemic.

Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank held a press conference via Facebook Live to address the COVID-19 pandemic. | Source: JRTC & Fort Polk

BG Frank provided an update about the health of the soldiers on post, and he also mentioned the installation has a group of soldiers in self-quarantine.

"We have no positive cases of COVID-19 at JRTC and Fort Polk," BG Frank said. "We do have four soldiers in that are in self-quarantine. This is a preventive measure that we have taken on the installation. This was based on the travel of those soldiers. As they came back to the installation they continued to have a dialogue with their change of commander, which is exactly what we want."

As of right now, the general said the soldiers that they did quarantine are not showing any symptoms of the virus. BG Frank emphasized once again this is a preventative measure.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.