Commanding General gives orders to mission-essential personnel

Fort Polk plans to increase its security measures to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of right now, the post asks that only "mission-essential" personnel show up to work.

This request does not limit access to the military insulation. People can still visit, but they must have the proper credentials and stop by the Visitors Center to get a pass.

"We talked to the Command Sergeant Majors (CSMs) about why this is important," Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank, the Command General for Fort Polk and JRTC explained. "It comes down to the day in the life of the soldier... we expect them [mission-essential personnel] to help shape the daily lives of our soldiers."

BG Frank went on to mention he wants everyone to stay healthy. He also added that Fort Polk has zero confirmed cases of COVID-19.

