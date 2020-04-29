Community groups provide care packages for senior citizens in Wardville community

Several local community groups got together Wednesday to help bring senior citizens in the Wardville-Lakeside community a little something to brighten up their days at home. The Pineville Concerned Citizens Group and the United Way of Central Louisiana partnered with several local churches and fire departments to collect supplies to make up care packages for senior citizens stuck at home with little human interaction right now. The bags handed out included coloring books, puzzles, and crossword puzzles to give the seniors a little something to do.

The group says they're hoping to help prevent the loneliness and depression that can come along with social isolation. "It's an uncertainty. They don't know what's going on and a lot of them are like 80 something or older than that and they’ve never seen anything like that or heard anything like that in their lifetime. So when you're presented with that and you're forced to have to stay in and it's mind boggling to most people,” says spokesperson Angelina Iles.

The group also placed some 'stay home to save lives' signs in the seniors’ front yards. They also call seniors in the community on the phone from time to time, to make sure they're doing okay.

