If you feel that there is a business that is conducting unsafe or unhealthy operations, you have options to submit a report.

To File a Complaint about a Health Care Facility:

Click here

Phone: 225.342.0138

Fax: 225.342.5073

Email: hss.mail@la.gov

Occupational Safety and Health Administration:

Click here

Better Business Bureau complaints:

Click here

If you have suggestions for more resources to add to this list, email news@kalb.com

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.