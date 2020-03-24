Confirmed COVID-19 case at Barksdale Air Force Base

Officials have confirmed one COVID-19 Coronavirus case at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

According to a press release, the member is active duty and all individuals that had close contact with the member have been notified and are currently at home on self-quarantine and are asymptomatic.

Team Barksdale leadership is actively monitoring the situation, working closely with their community partners and are committed to keeping the public as healthy and informed as possible.

The Barksdale Public Health Department closely tracks and monitors anyone at increased risk for COVID-19 from recent travel or exposures and ensures all members remain home for 14 days. Additionally, any military member with a pending test for COVID-19 should remain at home until the test results are confirmed.

For the latest base specific information on COVID-19, visit the Barksdale AFB website at https://www.barksdale.af.mil/COVID-19-BAFB/

