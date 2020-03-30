Congressman Abraham announces grants for COVID-19 response in Alexandria

Congressman Ralph Abraham says more than $650,000 in grants will be disbursed to the cities of Alexandria and Monroe for the coronavirus response.

These funds can be used in a variety of ways to build infectious disease response capacity and mitigate the effects on the surrounding community.

"These grants provide a great amount of flexibility for local municipalities to deploy federal funds in ways which best suit their needs. They can be used to acquire, construct, or rehabilitate medical facilities, hire and train new healthcare workers, and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus in many other ways," said Dr. Abraham. "This is part of a historic response to the coronavirus by the Trump administration of which all Americans should be proud."

Alexandria will receive $248,812 while Monroe will receive $436,363

A fact sheet from HUD on the use of the funds can be found here.

