Congressman Johnson announces $474 million in COVID-19 relief for Louisiana healthcare facilities

Congressman Mike Johnson has announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding $474.8 million to Louisiana health care facilities.

The award is available to all health care facilities that received Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursements, and the amount is based on how much a given provider billed Medicare fee-for-service in 2019. This funding can be used to support health care services, healthcare-related expenses and lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Louisiana has been severely impacted by COVID-19, so it is critical that our health facilities have the resources they need to care for patients. I am encouraged to see more funding headed to our Louisiana health care providers who are working around the clock to try to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic,” said Johnson. “We cannot thank our medical professionals and support staff enough for being on the frontlines fighting this unprecedented health crisis. I applaud the Trump administration for allocating this important funding, and I look forward to working with them to ensure facilities with less revenue from Medicare FFS reimbursements also receive the financial support they need.”

Copyright 2020 Johnson Press. All rights reserved.