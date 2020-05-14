Coronavirus: Publix ending designated shopping times for seniors, expanding store hours

LAKELAND, Fla. (Gray News) - Publix has announced a change to its store hours as the reopening process continues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Publix is modifying store hours again during the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: WWSB)
The grocer will expand its store hours to 7 a.m. - 9 p.m daily starting Saturday. Pharmacies will also return to normal operating hours.
The company also announced it will discontinue its designated shopping hours for seniors, first responders and health care workers. Customers who wish to shop during hours with smaller crowds are encouraged to go during the 7 a.m. hour.