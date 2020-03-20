Coronavirus adds new anxieties for pregnant women

Fear of the unknown is driving the global panic surrounding the novel coronavirus as cases spread across the country.

That fear may be ten-fold when you're pregnant with a baby on the way.

So what does this outbreak mean for you and your baby?

We do know that pregnant women are more vulnerable when it comes to catching respiratory illnesses, viruses and the flu.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the pandemic, there's currently only a handful of cases involving women who are pregnant with COVID-19.

Although according to a study done by the World Health Organization, pregnant women don't seem to be at a higher risk of being severely affected by COVID-19.

Local mom to be Shiloh Lancaster works at Rapides Regional.

She's been in constant contact with her doctor who's told her that as long as she's using standard precautions, she shouldn't be at any higher risk during her pregnancy.

Lancaster says she does have anxiety, although she's confident that Rapides and other hospitals are doing everything they can to protect patients to the best of their ability.

“Being pregnant in late pregnancy right now, it’s definitely hectic, you’re working through some emotions I think," said Lancaster. "Right now the evidence out there and the research for the impact on pregnant women is still coming out so I’m reassured that we’re not seeing a lot of serious cases.”

Lancaster will have her husband with her while delivering her daughter, as each patient is only allowed one visitor at Rapides.

Once it's safe, Lancaster plans to introduce her daughter to other relatives and family members.

If you are pregnant, it's important to wash your hands, avoid big crowds, stay at home if you feel sick, and steer clear of airplanes.

