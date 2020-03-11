Coronavirus having an effect on Louisiana cattle industry

The coronavirus has been taking a toll on the economy worldwide and agriculture in Louisiana is taking a hit as well. LSU AgCenter economist Kurt Guidry says that the coronavirus has caused some disruption in normal trade and product movement to a variety of commodities, including cattle.

Photo Courtesy USDA via MGN

The economic impact of the coronavirus- along with large beef supplies- is causing a short-term lull in the market. Guidry says that market shocks or disruptions are not uncommon and can be caused by just about anything, from fires at processing plants to things like the avian influenza or the African swine flu.

Producers may need to turn to alternative marketing strategies like video cattle sales to increase profits. The ag center says the overall long-term outlook for cattle in Louisiana is positive, and that there's optimism prices will improve for the second half of this year.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

