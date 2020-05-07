Coronavirus, oil glut could cost local Louisiana governments $1B

A report from Louisiana's Legislative Auditor says losses to local governments in the state could total more than $1 billion over two fiscal years as a result of the coronavirus fight and an oversupply of oil on the world market.

Thursday's report comes as Gov. John Bel Edwards weighs a variety of factors as he decides whether and how to allow businesses to reopen after May 15. That's when his current stay-at-home emergency order expires.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana stands at 30,652 as Thursday. That's an increase of 253 from a day earlier.

However, statewide hospitalizations - at 1,465 - are down from more than 2,100 in early April.

There have been 2,135 deaths as of Thursday. More than 20,000 people are presumed recovered.

