Coronavirus: Trump pitches payroll tax cut to GOP; N.Y. deploys National Guard

(AP) - New York’s governor announced he is sending National Guard troops to scrub surfaces and deliver food in and around a New York City suburb at the center of the nation’s biggest cluster of coronavirus cases.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that schools, houses of worship and large gathering places will be shuttered for two weeks in a “containment area” centered in suburban New Rochelle. It’s one of the most sweeping actions yet to control the outbreak in the U.S.

The state and a private health system are setting up a testing facility in the area.

Cuomo says “It's a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster of cases in the country.”

New Rochelle is at the center of an outbreak of 108 cases in Westchester County, out of 173 statewide.

Cruise passengers arrive in Texas for quarantine

The first plane carrying passengers from a cruise ship hit by the new virus has arrived in Texas to take them to a quarantine facility.

The masked passengers who deplaned late Tuesday were being whisked to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Another plane was expected later.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 380 Grand Princess passengers are expected to be quarantined at the base.

The ship docked Monday in Oakland with about 3,500 passengers and crew, including at least 21 who tested positive for the virus. Authorities said foreign passengers would be flown home, while Americans would be quarantined at military bases in California, Texas and Georgia.

Lackland previously housed more than 230 people evacuated from Wuhan, China, or another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess. Most of that group has been released, though 11 who caught the virus were isolated.

Trump pitches payroll tax relief to wary lawmakers

President Donald Trump has pitched his proposed payroll tax break on Capitol Hill as pressure mounts on the administration and Congress to work more vigorously to contain the coronavirus outbreak and respond to the financial fallout.

Trump’s economic team joined in presenting the economic stimulus package privately to wary Senate Republicans. They’ve been cool to additional spending at this stage.

Democrats are preparing their own package of low-cost virus testing, unemployment insurance and sick pay for workers struggling to keep paychecks coming as the outbreak disrupts workplaces.

Trump told reporters Monday that the administration is seeking “very substantial relief.” He stepped forward with the contours of an initiative after markets dropped sharply and as the outbreak spread.

Several Trump confidants in Congress disclosed they were isolating themselves after potential exposure to the virus. One traveled with the president from Florida on Air Force One on Monday; another is his just-tapped new chief of staff.

President Donald Trump has been flouting his own government's own advice on the coronavirus outbreak.

He continues to shake hands with supporters, hold large events and minimize the threat posed by a virus that has infected more than 115,000 people worldwide.

It's a strategy that public health officials warn could sow confusion and undermine efforts to keep people safe.

The White House has repeatedly cited Trump's propensity for hand-washing and Trump has joked that he's avoided touching his face so much he's missed it.

Trump, at 73, is considered at high risk, although his press secretary says he "remains in excellent health.”

Trump has pulled from decades of experience as a businessman in his response as he focuses on the economy and urges people to continue traveling and patronizing U.S. businesses. He’s also got a personal financial stake in how the virus plays out — he owns hotels and resorts that could take a big hit if people get too scared and stay at home.

Ethics experts are not sure how much Trump’s own personal financial interests are shaping his response, but they say even the suspicion that they are influencing policy is damaging to people’s trust in the government in times of a crisis.

Several hundred people in the nation’s capital are being asked to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the first identified case of the new coronavirus, now publicly identified as the rector of prominent Episcopal church.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser says anyone who entered Christ Church Georgetown on Feb. 24 or between Feb. 28 and March 3 is asked to self-quarantine for two weeks from the date of their entrance to the church.

The district has confirmed four other coronavirus cases.

At least 4 Congressmen self-quarantine after potential exposure to coronavirus.

At White House, insurers again pledge no-cost virus tests

Major insurers are pledging to cover coronavirus tests at no cost to patients. But those assurances — repeated at a White House meeting Tuesday — may not resolve public concerns about testing.

For one, insurers can’t control the availability of the tests themselves.

The U.S. is still short of the capacity to test millions. And what’s more, a test for the virus is only part of the process of diagnosing and treating a patient.

Other tests and scans may be needed.

Some patients may need to be hospitalized.

Still, anyone who thinks he or she is sick should seek medical help.

CDC says doctors, nurses may use surgical masks

U.S. health officials are telling doctors and nurses that surgical masks are OK to wear when treating patients who may be sick from the new coronavirus — a decision made in reaction to possible shortages of more protective respirator masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidance Tuesday.

An N95 respirator fits tightly to the face and covers the nose and mouth. It is considered one of the best ways to protect the wearer from airborne particles and germs. Ideally it should be replaced any time a doctor or nurse sees a patient who may have coronavirus.

A surgical mask is looser-fitting. It stops large droplets or splashes but is not considered reliable in screening out airborne viruses and bacteria.

Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks despite evidence that most people who aren't sick don't need to wear them. Health officials have said repeatedly that masks should be prioritized for doctors and nurses.

Hospitals have using up their supplies as more suspected cases of coronavirus surfaced. Some have pondered measures like reusing respirators or turned to the federal government, which keeps a stockpile for emergencies.

Washington state reports 2 new deaths from virus

Authorities in Washington state have reported two new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total there to at least 24.

A statement Tuesday from Public Health – Seattle & King County also said officials are working with 10 long-term care facilities where residents or employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The new deaths reported were a woman in her 80s, a resident of a nursing and rehabilitation center in Issaquah, Washington, who died Sunday and a man in his 80s, a resident of a Seattle senior center, who died Monday.

Of the deaths in Washington state at least 19 have been tied to another nursing home, the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington.

The virus has infected more than 800 people in the U.S. and killed at least 29. New Jersey reported its first coronavirus death Tuesday.

Italy locked down

Italy enters its first day under a nationwide lockdown after a government decree extended restrictions on movement from the hard-hit north to the rest of the country.

Panic buying erupted, prompting the government to assure citizens that supermarkets will remain open and stocked.

As the crisis deepened in Italy, there were more signs of normalcy returning to China, where President Xi Jinping’ made his first trip to the virus’ epicenter of Wuhan.

Even Italy got a reminder that most patients ultimately recover from the illness: a 38-year-old man who was Italy’s first coronavirus patient was moved out of intensive care for the first time since testing positive February 21.

It’s the first time he has been breathing on his own since he tested positive Feb. 21 and opened Italy’s health care crisis.

In the rest of hard-hit northern Lombardy, the virus’ spread is growing so quickly that doctors are talking about having to choose who gets the limited number of ICU beds. The criteria include the age of the patient and the probability of survival, and not just “first come first served.”

Caseloads also worsened in France, Spain and Germany.

Spotty sick leave policies limit options for avoiding virus

White collar workers trying to avoid contagion can work from home or call in sick if they experience symptoms of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

But such precautions are not an options for the millions of waiters, delivery workers, cashiers, ride-hailing drivers, museum attendants and countless others who routinely come into contact with the public.

Their dilemma is compounded by spotty sick leave policies or inadequate health insurance coverage, which leave them vulnerable to the virus that has already claimed thousands of lives, and put them in a financially precarious position.

The American Academy of Family Physicians recommends workers without insurance contact a local health department or community health center for help.

Xi visits virus’ epicenter in China as fears of recession grip world

China’s president visited the center of the virus outbreak as Italy began a sweeping travel ban and people worldwide braced for the possibility of recession.

President Xi Jinping’s trip to Wuhan came as parts of his country return to normalcy, and was a sign of the threat diminishing in China as the virus spreads west.

Nowhere was that more evident than Italy, where travel restrictions were being enforced by soldiers and police. There was a growing sense its outbreak would only worsen.

However, Italian doctors are celebrating one small victory in their battle against the coronavirus after Patient No. 1 — a 38-year-old Unilever worker named Mattia — was moved out of intensive care.

It’s the first time he has been breathing on his own since he tested positive Feb. 21 and opened Italy’s health care crisis.

In the rest of hard-hit northern Lombardy, the virus’ spread is growing so quickly that doctors are talking about having to choose who gets the limited number of ICU beds. The criteria include the age of the patient and the probability of survival, and not just “first come first served.”

Caseloads also worsened in France, Spain and Germany.

Virus disrupts Italy as infections top 10K, deaths at 631

Italian authorities say the number of coronavirus infections in the country has topped the 10,000 mark, hitting 10,149.

They say the number of deaths from the virus rose to 631, up from 463 a day earlier.

A sweeping lockdown is in place in Italy, with travel restrictions being enforced by soldiers and police.

In China, the diminishing threat prompted President Xi Jinping to visit the epicenter of Wuhan and declare: “We will certainly defeat this epidemic.”

But caseloads are increasing in France, Spain and Germany and fear is growing in the United States.

U.S. stocks, oil and other financial markets around the world clawed back some ground after a historic plunge Monday.

Spanish soccer games to be played in empty stadiums

Spanish soccer games will be played in empty stadiums for at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Spanish league says matches in the first and second divisions will be played without fans.

The announcement comes after the league was told by the government that a series of preventive measures were being implemented to help contain the spread of the virus.

The move in Spain came a day after Italy said sports events in the country would be suspended until April 3.

Tentacles of Olympic cancellation would reach around globe

There will be many losers if the Tokyo Olympic have to be called off because of the spreading virus that was first detected in China. The International Olympic Committee says the games are on.

The most affected might be the 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes who could lose a once-in-a lifetime opportunity.

Any cancellation will also affect local organizers and a Japanese government that has spent billions to organize the Olympics.

Other big financial losers could include broadcasters, sponsors, local hotels, restaurants and taxi drivers.

The best protected body might be the IOC. It has almost $2 billion in reserve for such emergencies and also has insurance to cover loses.

China has 24 new cases of virus, 22 more deaths

China's outbreak of the new coronavirus continues to subside with about three-fourths of people once infected now free of the illness.

The health ministry Wednesday reported 24 new cases over the past 24 hours, along with 22 more deaths. That brings China's totals to 80,778 cases and 3,158 deaths since the outbreak began in December.

Nationwide, 16,145 people remain in treatment and 61,475 have been declared free of the virus and released. Nine of the new cases were reported outside Hubei province.

The virus that causes the COVID-19 illness has spread around the world, with Italy and Iran accounting for most illnesses and deaths outside of China.

The outbreak was slow to reach Latin America and the Caribbean, but 100 cases have now been confirmed there. Panama's government confirmed the first death there and canceled classes and sports and cultural events in the capital.

Panama went from one confirmed case Monday in a recently arrived traveler to eight cases Tuesday in what may be a local outbreak.

Health Minister Rosario Turner says the dead man was a school director and two other teachers at the school have tested positive.

Panama confirms 1st case of coronavirus

The patient is a Panamanian woman who had returned Sunday from Madrid. While only a few dozen cases have been confirmed in Latin America, the epidemic is growing in Europe. Spain is among four European countries with more than 1,000 cases each.

Panama’s Health Minister Rosario Turner said Monday the 40-year-old woman’s positive test was confirmed at the Instituto Conmemorativo Gorgas. The patient is isolated at home and will receive daily visits from health workers.

The virus that causes the COVID-19 illness has also been confirmed in the Caribbean, Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Argentina, Peru, Costa Rica, Chile and Argentina, where there has been one death.

Czech Republic bans large public events, closes schools

The Czech Republic is banning all public events with more than 100 people and is closing schools in response to the new coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the measures include cultural and sports events, concerts, exhibitions and trade fairs, religious services and other public gatherings.

The sessions of Parliament are not affected.

Starting Wednesday, all elementary and secondary or high schools will be closed.

“We want to prevent what happened in Italy,” Babis said. “We understand it’s not a pleasant decision for the public. I hope they’ll understand it.”

The Czech Republic has 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Global stocks steady after plunge on virus, oil crash

Global stock markets have rebounded from record-setting declines after President Donald Trump said he would ask for a tax cut and other steps to ease the pain of a spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The gains follow Wall Street’s biggest one-day drop since the 2008 global crisis.

Oil prices also bounced back from a record-setting fall. Benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo advanced.

Markets plunged Monday after a squabble among major oil producers about output levels caused crude prices to plummet 25%. Monday’s global selloff also reflected alarm over mounting economic damage from the coronavirus that emerged in China in December.

