Coronavirus stimulus checks will include Trump’s name, administration official says

A senior administration official said President Donald Trump’s name will be on the stimulus checks sent to millions of Americans to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus.

It’s the first time a president’s name has been featured on an IRS check.

The administration official said the decision to add Trump’s name won’t cause a delay in expediting the checks. The process was already set to take up to 20 weeks.

Two senior IRS officials told the Washington Post the decision would likely set back the delivery date on the first set of paper checks being sent out.

The Treasury Department denied that claim. A department spokesperson told the Post the first batch of checks was still set to go out next week.

The Post reported the president is not authorized to sign legal disbursements by the U.S. Treasury, and that Trump’s name will instead appear in the memo line on the left side of the checks.

