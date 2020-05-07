Local couple describes experiencing childbirth during pandemic

For many people during the pandemic, life as they know it has come to a grinding halt, but one thing that must continue is childbirth.

When Kristen Trant gave birth to baby Rosie on May 5 at Rapides Regional Women’s & Children’s Hospital, the experience wasn’t exactly what she and her husband thought it would be months ago.

“It was a lot different,” said father Tyler Trent. “A lot more precautions that we had to take.”

New hospital regulations meant some major changes.

“Whenever we got here to have the baby, it was just us,” Tyler said. “We have a pretty good size family. We FaceTime people every hour that we’re awake.’

Kristen even had to wear a mask during delivery. But the couple chose to have a positive perspective.

“The pro is definitely that we spent a lot more time with the baby right off the bat,” said Tyler. “It’s sad that family can’t be here to be able to experience it with us, but we understand.”

The Trants also did not go without a substantial amount of support.

“We’ve definitely had lots of people praying for us. We’ve got a great church family. We’ve all three been on the prayer list,” Tyler explained.

The Trants’ story goes to show that at the end of the day, not even a pandemic can take away the joy that comes from new life.

The couple and their new baby were discharged from the hospital on May 7, and baby Rosie was finally able to meet her big sister.

