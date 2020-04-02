Curfew officially issued for Avoyelles Parish

Avoyelles Parish has officially declared a curfew in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following declarations were issued by the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury on Thursday, April 2.

For adults, the hours will exist between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. For minors, the hours are from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. However, if the minor is in the company of an adult, the 10 p.m. deadline applies.

This curfew will begin on Friday, April 3 and will remain in effect every day until the emergency declaration issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards for the state comes to an end.

The exception to the curfew hours will apply those working in what are deemed essential businesses. This applies to those employees traveling to or leaving said businesses.

Law enforcement has been advised to give warnings to those that violate this curfew. According to District Attorney Charlie Riddle, citations may be issued if there is no valid reason for the violation. Offenders are subject to a $500 fine and/or six months in jail.

