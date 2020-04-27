Dangers of avoiding the emergency room during the pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have avoided going to the emergency room to keep from overcrowding or spreading the virus, but there are some misconceptions about emergency room visits right now that need to be addressed.

Barbara Griffin, Chief Nursing Officer at Rapides Regional Medical Center, spoke with us to clear up some of those misconceptions.

“We still offer the same treatment we always have,” Griffin said. “We’re here, we’re staff. We’re ready to take you in. We just have another disease process we’re dealing with also.”

She said the dangers of avoiding the ER can far outweigh the benefits.

“If you feel like you’re having a stroke, you’re having chest pain, you’re having a heart attack…having anything that’s really acute. You can’t breathe – shortness of breath,” she said. “You really should go to the emergency room. It’s totally safe.’

She explained that hospitals across the United States are seeing drops in emergency room patients.

“You’re seeing this across the country where people are afraid to go to the emergency room.”

But, there’s no need to fear. ERs have procedures in place to protect those who are facing medical emergencies unrelated to COVID-19.

“I know everyone’s worried about COVID,” Griffin emphasized. “But we cohort all our patients so they’re not around people that have others signs and symptoms. If you’re unsure and you think you’re really in life danger, you should come to the emergency room. We’re happy to see you.”

