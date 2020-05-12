Deadline for LDWF’s Scenic Rivers 50th Anniversary Photo Contest extended to Aug. 1

The deadline for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Scenic Rivers 50th Anniversary photo contest has been extended to Aug. 1.

The photo contest, part of this year’s celebration of Scenic Rivers in Louisiana, is open to all photographers.

The contest is to promote the beauty of Louisiana's designated natural and scenic rivers. All photographs must be taken of designated streams.

To see a list and a map of Louisiana’s Scenic Rivers, CLICK HERE.

Photos should portray the wildlife, fisheries, natural habitats or recreational opportunities Louisiana's natural and scenic rivers provide.

Professional and amateur photographers are eligible. There is also a youth category for anyone 15 or younger on or after June 1. For more information and to enter, CLICK HERE.

The Louisiana Legislature created the Louisiana Natural and Scenic Rivers System 50 years ago. LDWF administers the Scenic Rivers system, in which there are approximately 80 streams or stream segments thereof, constituting an estimated 3,100 miles of the state’s streams, rivers and bayous.

LDWF is celebrating the creation and evolution of the system and spotlighting exactly how, where and why these beautiful waterbodies are so recognized. LDWF has partnered with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation, the Louisiana Wildlife Federation, The Nature Conservancy of Louisiana and the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation to stage this event.

LDWF wants the public to take part in the celebration. Use the #MyScenicRiver hashtag whenever posting to social media any photos, video or other media while out and about in the Scenic River System.

For more information, contact Carrie Salyers at csalyers@wlf.la.gov or 337.735.8665.

