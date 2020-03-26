Deadline to get Real ID pushed back to 2021

The Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said President Trump agreed to move the deadline for Americans to get a REAL ID compliant driver’s license.

The October 1, 2020 deadline was pushed back to October 1, 2021.

The move comes as the nation battles the spread of COVID-19.

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said the extra time will be spent working with Congress to figure out how to speed up the issuance of licenses.

What is a Real ID?

The REAL ID Act is a security measure taken in response to the September 11 attacks.

It dictates that Americans need to show the compliant ID to board planes and to enter federal buildings or nuclear power plants.

It includes adults and children. Legal drivers can get a REAL ID compliant driver’s license, children can get a compliant state ID.

A valid U.S. passport, passport card, and a military ID are also acceptable REAL ID-compliant forms of identification.

How to get a Real ID

A Real ID CANNOT be obtained online. In order to obtain a Real ID you must go to your local OMV location and provide the following documentation:

One document (with full name) proving identity and date of birth (birth certificate, US passport, valid unexpired foreign passport)

One document (with full name and Social Security number) confirming Social Security number (Social Security card, 1099 tax form, W-2 form)

Two Documents (with current physical address) proving state residency (utility bill or cable bill, school records, vehicle registration card, insurance policy or title, housing lease or contract, mortgage statement, property or income tax statement, military orders or military documents)

If applicable, you will need to provide one or more documents verifying any name changes.

If you are not a legal US citizen, you will also need to provide one document (with full name) proving legal presence/lawful status.

