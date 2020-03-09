Deadline to register online to vote in La. presidential primary March 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The online voter registration deadline in Louisiana is approaching quickly, and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters that only registered Democrats and Republicans will be eligible to vote in the presidential primary on Saturday, April 4.
While voters in 24 parishes statewide, regardless of party, may see local elections on their ballots, only those registered as a Democrat or Republican will be able to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary.
The Secretary of State’s Office says the deadline to register online is Saturday, March 14. Click here to check your registration status, or to register to vote online.
During the presidential primary, those in the Democrat and Republican parties will be able to vote on their respective party’s nominee for president. Republican voters will also vote on their parish executive committee selections, while Democrats will vote for their state central committee members.
Twenty-four parishes (listed below) will have local races on the ballot on April 4. Those races will be open to all voters regardless of party.
Bienville
Caddo
Calcasieu
Concordia
East Baton Rouge
East Feliciana
Evangeline
Jefferson
Lafourche
Livingston
Natchitoches
Orleans
Ouachita
Rapides
Richland
Sabine
St. Charles
St. Helena
St. Landry
St. Martin
St. Tammany
Tangipahoa
Washington
West Feliciana
Voters can look at their sample ballot here or on the free Geaux Vote app.
For more information, call 225-922-0900.
