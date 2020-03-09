Deadline to register online to vote in La. presidential primary March 14

The online voter registration deadline in Louisiana is approaching quickly, and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters that only registered Democrats and Republicans will be eligible to vote in the presidential primary on Saturday, April 4.

While voters in 24 parishes statewide, regardless of party, may see local elections on their ballots, only those registered as a Democrat or Republican will be able to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary.

The Secretary of State’s Office says the deadline to register online is Saturday, March 14. Click here to check your registration status, or to register to vote online.

During the presidential primary, those in the Democrat and Republican parties will be able to vote on their respective party’s nominee for president. Republican voters will also vote on their parish executive committee selections, while Democrats will vote for their state central committee members.

Twenty-four parishes (listed below) will have local races on the ballot on April 4. Those races will be open to all voters regardless of party.

Bienville

Caddo

Calcasieu

Concordia

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Natchitoches

Orleans

Ouachita

Rapides

Richland

Sabine

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Washington

West Feliciana

Voters can look at their sample ballot here or on the free Geaux Vote app.

For more information, call 225-922-0900.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.