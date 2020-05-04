Demolition teams prepare to demolish Hard Rock Hotel site

Demolition teams could begin preparing to demolish the Hard Rock Hotel site Monday.

It comes after the City of New Orleans gave contractors the green light on the latest plan submitted.

The final approved plans come after months of other ideas were scrapped or denied by the city. Now, the process of taking down the structure could begin sooner than later.

The plan to demolish the site will use cranes with a traditional demolition, instead of an implosion, taking down the site piece by piece.

Equipment could start to move in today including cranes near the site.

The first priority will be removing the construction crane pieces that still remain on the site, then crews would begin disassembling the top floors of the building to retrieve the bodies of the two workers killed during the collapse.

The actual demolition can’t begin until the developer gets permission from a city landmark commission to knock down three buildings in the debris zone.

In December, the City told the public the structures needed to come down to create a buffer zone to protect the rest of the block from a ripple effect the implosion could set off.

That vote is expected next week.

